Freeman's Africa and the World

Freeman's Africa and the World

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Lawrence Freeman's avatar
Lawrence Freeman
Jul 21

I believe you mentioned "slavery" more than once in your comments, including your mischaracterization of slavey in Africa. Relax and think/listen to others. I cold be wrong, but you seem intolerant. among other subjects, I have been studying Africa and issues related to Africa for many years.

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Michael Mather's avatar
Michael Mather
Jul 28

I was born in the Protectorate of Nyasaland and its history of the slave trade was largely down to

David Livingstone's diary's. The slave trade here was conducted by the Arab slave traders to the Island of Zanzibar where they were transported to Oman. These slaves mostly went to the Arab Nations. At least to my knowledge.

I am no at all surprised by your rendition of slavery by the Royalty, they have always been on the wrong side.

It is nice to know the true history, Thank you.

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