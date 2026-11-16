The conference was opened with remarks from Yu Shaoliang, 于绍良 人民日报社社长, President of People’s Daily (picture courtesy of Global Times)

November 15, 2026

Yu Shaoliang called for deeper US-China understanding, respectful friendship and cooperation between these two distinct civilizations, and for shared prosperity of both countries and the world

The Kuliang Forum serves as an important platform for fostering dialogue and exchange between China and the United States. It is committed to implementing the common understandings reached by the heads of state of both countries, championing the spirit of the Kuliang Story, and advancing practical bilateral cooperation.

The conference brought hundreds of American and Chinese people together. This included businessman, scholars, teachers, and youth. The theme of the conference was: Moving Towards Each Other

Since 2024, the Kuliang Forum has been successfully held twice, in Beijing, China, and New York, the United States, bringing together more than 300 attendances from various sectors of both countries and has received positive reviews from all sides.

Below is my complete presentation submitted on November 2, for the Kuliang Forum, held on November 4th, in City of Fuzhou, Fujian Province, China.

U.S.-China Collaboration Can Transform the Planet

I thank People’s Daily and People’s Daily Digital Communications for inviting me to this beautiful city in China, to speak at this Kuliang forum in the city of Fuzhou. I also had the privilege of speaking on November 25, 2025, at the Kuliang Forum held in New York City, which was also addressed by Ambassador Xie Feng from Washington DC. I am always pleased to be in China. This is my third trip to this fascinating nation. In September 2024, I spoke at the Beijing Xiangshan defense-security conference. Earlier this year in June and July, my wife and I visited five cities in China over three weeks as part of an organized tour.

I always find the Chinese people friendly and engaging. Unfortunately, many of my fellow Americans have a limited view of China because the misinformation they imbibe from the media, and sadly, from U.S. government officials of both parties. This is what we must change by creating closer ties between the people of the United States and the people of China. I am sure that the more Americans that come and see China for themselves, as I have, will change their views and appreciate China’s culture and its people.

Presidents Xi Jinping and Donald Trump in Washington DC on September 25, 2026. (courtesy of thinkchina.sg)

The importance of the Xi-Trump Summits

The relationship between American President, Donald Trump, and Chinese President, Xi Jinping, has reached a new level of friendship and cooperation this year. Following President Trump’s visit to Beijing in May, President Xi came to the United States at end of September, while the United Nations General Assembly was meeting in New York City but chose to stay in Washington. From people I know who attended the White House activity surrounding this mini summit, President Trump pulled out all the stops to display his extraordinary respect for President Xi. President Trump personally intervened during this visit to make sure that President Xi understood how much he values their relationship. President Xi received the highest level of recognition and attention of any foreign leader who has visited the United States in recent times.

Many anti-China hawks in both the Democrat and Republican parties rebuked President Trump for his display of fondness towards President Xi and accused him of “bowing down” to the Chinese president. On this account, all of President Trump’s critics are wrong. This summit, of these two leaders, who govern the two largest economies in the world, is thus far the most important political event to have occurred on the planet this year. That these two presidents are discussing a third meeting in November on the sidelines of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) conference, and for a fourth time in December, at the G20 Leaders Summit, indicates the potential level of cooperation that exist between the United States and China. The possible inclusion of Russian President Vladamir Putin in their discussion serves to underscore the magnitude of the relationship between Presidents Trump and Xi.

We are living in an extremely dangerous time. We have multiple wars occurring across multiple continents. For the first time in years, there is even a discussion of the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons that allegedly could be used below the threshold of an actual nuclear war. This is an insanely perilous course to pursue. We are also witnessing mass migrations of refugees across continents along with credible accusations of genocide. The United Nations has been unable to address or arrest these trends. The mass strikes spreading across the nations of Europe are clear proof of the failure of the western political-financial system to provide for the needs of its own people. Therefore, the cooperation between presidents Xi, and Trump is of the utmost importance and has the potential to prevent the world from going further down the pathway of nuclear war, and economic destruction.

Lawrence Freeman, second from left, speaking on the morning panel of of the Kuliang Forum

Economic Development is the Driver of Civilization

We have the potential to bring about global peace, not just the possibility of preventing the escalation of war. The Western institutions are deeply enmired in the discredited ideology of the international rules-based order with its diseased zero-sum mindset. The influence of this failed outlook is declining. Nations of the world are no longer willing to submit to a so called super-hegemon that threatens the world with its military and financial dominance. The emergence of the Global South and the institutions of the Global South, typified by the expanding BRICS, and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, portend a new paradigm for the world: a paradigm centered on the promotion of economic development and equality.

President Xi has articulated a superior outlook for the world in his Global Governance Initiative, where he has put forth the conception of a more just and equitable global governance system…development is the internal pursuit of human society. Not war, not political manipulation, not monetary control, but development. At the recently assembled First Global Governance Forum, in Xiong’an, China, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, emphasized the need to place development firmly at the center of the international agenda. He said thatChina will campaign for development to be recognized as a basic human right. China’s government is profoundly committed to development of the Chinese people. They recognize this is an essential policy that all nations should collaborate to guarentee peace.

The brilliant leader of the First Republic of China, Dr. Sun Ya-sen, understood that achieving economic progress was a driving force in history. In his 1924 lecture on the Min Sheng principle, which translates into the “people’s welfare” or the “people’s livelihood,” he said: Livelihood is the center of government, the center of economics, and the center of all historical movements… We must recognize livelihood as the center of social history.

Chinese Ambassador to the United States, Xie Feng 谢 锋 中国驻美国大使, gave a keynote presentation to the Kuilang Forum . (picture courtesy of People’s Daily

Universal Harmony of Humankind

In 2013, President Xi first articulated his visionary conception for the future of civilization. Speaking at the Moscow State Institute for International Relations in Russia, he said the world should strive to advance a community with a shared future for mankind. This was the same year that he launched the Belt and Road Initiative.

This principle for the future of civilization is not only a superior conception to that of the zero-sum mentality; it coheres with the laws of the universe. All human beings are universally identical in their potential to develop the powers of their creative minds. Unlike any other form of life, machine, or computer, only humans-homo sapiens, are endowed with a unique creative imagination, bestowing upon the human race the power of discovery. Through those discoveries we transform-improve the universe for human propagation. All nations share the same common aims for the future: to satisfy the material needs of their citizens in order to nurture the creative potential of their minds. This unique commonality of all of humankind overrides the artificially created geopolitical differences between nations.

That said, I should emphasize, there are no inherent objective reasons for any hostilities between the United States and China.

As a result of the relationship between President Xi and Trump, we have a propitious moment to advance civilization. We should look beyond cooperation, and work toward genuine collaboration on great projects that will transform the yet unseen future. Such missions would serve to political outflank the zero-sum mindset of the West. These great joint endeavors to be led by China and the United States, should include, but not limited to; ending poverty in every nation, exploration of space and the colonization of Mars, the realization of fusion power, and the transparent development of new technologies such as artificial intelligence.

With a robust partnership between China and the United States, all challenges on our planet can be resolved peacefully. It is this quality of alliance that all of us should work to establish and sustain, in order to create a peaceful and prosperous future for humankind.

Lawrence Freeman, Strategist of Global Political-Economic Policies

Read my presentation to the Kuliang Forum in 2025: Kuliang Forum: US-China Unite To Eliminate Poverty In Africa Will Create Enduring Friendship

Read Chinese Ambassador’s Xie Feng’s presentation to Kuliang Forum in Fuzhou: Amb Xie Feng to Kuliang Forum

An aerial view of Kuliang in Fuzhou, East China’s Fujian Province. Photo: VCG. (courtesy of Global Times)

Story of Kuliang a clear example of exchanges between two peoples, bringing inspiration to China-US ties. Read Story of American Chinese Friendship, which President Xi Jinping has played an instrumental role in encouraging.

­͏Lawrence Freeman is a Political-Economic Analyst for Africa, who has been involved in economic development policies for Africa for 35 years. He is a teacher, writer, public speaker, consultant on Africa, and an analyst of global strategic relations. Mr. Freeman strongly believes that economic development is an essential human right. He is the creator of the blog: lawrencefreemanafricaandtheworld.com, also publishes on: lawrencefreeman.substack.com, “Freeman’s Africa and the World, and on X @lkfreemansafrica