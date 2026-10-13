Watch my discussion on the Winers from October 1. I provide a unique analysis of the Xi-Trump Summit and the challenges facing U. S. leadership in the world.

October 12, 2026

The summit at the end of September in the capital of the United States, between Presidents Xi Jinping and Donald Trump was the most important event taking place on the planet. More important than the speeches at the United Nations. The specifics of what of “deliverables,” was overshadowed by the public display of respect that both presidents conveyed for each other, which the entire world witnessed. This creates a potential for change in the world. I say potential, because we do not know if, and by what means how these two leaders may collaborate in the future. However, we can be optimistic that based on their mutual behavior, some good will result.

Collaborating with China on such great missions as; ending poverty in all nations, the realization of fusion energy, and the colonization of the Moon, would be transformative for the planet. There are many of President Trump’s policies for the United Sates, for Africa, for the Middle East, and for other regions, which I strongly disagree with. However, his respectful relationship with the president of China, the second largest economy in the world, is invaluable, contrary to the views of many anti-China war hawks in both parties.

Most Americans have no understanding of China. Over the last several years I have learned a great deal about this fascinating nation, having visited Beijing, Shanghai, Guilin, Shangdu, and Xi’an. China’s culture is a vibrant mixture of an ancient civilization and a technologically advanced modern industrialized nation. China’s leadership is dedicated to development and improving the lives of its people. I suspect they recognize what I know, that the world has already entered a new dimension with the declining dominance of rules-based order, and the emergence of the Global South.

Let the presidents of China and the United States make an enduring contribution to the future of civilization as a realization of their friendship.

Read below my earlier posts on this topic:

China’s Spokesperson Identifies Physical Economy: “It’s about making people’s lives better”

Will China’s Global Governance Initiative Replace The West’s Failed “Rules Based Order?”

­͏Lawrence Freeman is a Political-Economic Analyst for Africa, who has been involved in economic development policies for Africa for 35 years. He is a teacher, writer, public speaker, consultant on Africa, and an analyst of global strategic relations. Mr. Freeman strongly believes that economic development is an essential human right. He is the creator of the blog: lawrencefreemanafricaandtheworld.com, also publishes on: lawrencefreeman.substack.com, “Freeman’s Africa and the World, and on X @lkfreemansafrica