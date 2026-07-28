Freeman's Africa and the World

Freeman's Africa and the World

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June 2026

May 2026

Freeman Tells Xinhua: Xi-Trump Summit Should Focus on Economic Cooperation
Below is from an interview with Xinhua regarding Xi-Trump May 14-15 summit in Beijing.
  Lawrence Freeman
National Interest of Ethiopia Is Economic Growth & Sovereignty: They Are Imperative
In my thirty minute discussion on OBN, with Addis Assefa, I outline the fundamental national interests of Ethiopia and how to achieve them. April 10…
  Lawrence Freeman
Xi-Trump Summit Offers Needed Stability In A Perilous World
On May 15, China’s People’s Daily published edited excerpts from an interview with Lawrence Freeman, prior to the May 14-15 summit, between Presidents…
  Lawrence Freeman
Chinese Pres Xi is Correct: Rules-Based Order Is In Decay, But We Once Looked to the Stars
Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who is on an official visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People in…
  Lawrence Freeman

April 2026

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