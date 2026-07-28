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Why I was Compelled to Defend the Nation-State of Ethiopia
I was surprised but not entirely shocked to receive this certificate of appreciation signed by the President of Ethiopia, H.E.
Jul 28
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Lawrence Freeman
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Xinhua Publishes Freeman’s Critique of the Post World War II “Rules Based Order”
July 22, 2026
Jul 22
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Lawrence Freeman
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British Empire Exposed As Leading The African Slave Trade
July 18, 2026
Jul 20
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Lawrence Freeman
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June 2026
Manufacturing-Industrialization Must Become Reality For Africa
June 12, 2026
Jun 12
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Lawrence Freeman
3
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May 2026
Freeman Tells Xinhua: Xi-Trump Summit Should Focus on Economic Cooperation
Below is from an interview with Xinhua regarding Xi-Trump May 14-15 summit in Beijing.
May 31
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Lawrence Freeman
National Interest of Ethiopia Is Economic Growth & Sovereignty: They Are Imperative
In my thirty minute discussion on OBN, with Addis Assefa, I outline the fundamental national interests of Ethiopia and how to achieve them. April 10…
May 21
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Lawrence Freeman
Xi-Trump Summit Offers Needed Stability In A Perilous World
On May 15, China’s People’s Daily published edited excerpts from an interview with Lawrence Freeman, prior to the May 14-15 summit, between Presidents…
May 19
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Lawrence Freeman
Chinese Pres Xi is Correct: Rules-Based Order Is In Decay, But We Once Looked to the Stars
Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who is on an official visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People in…
May 11
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Lawrence Freeman
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April 2026
We Can Eliminate Poverty & Hunger in Africa in One Generation With A “Credit Bank”
April 10, 2026-Lawrence Freeman speaking at a forum sponsored by “Watch Democracy Grow,” at the National Press Club in Washington DC.
Apr 21
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Lawrence Freeman
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No Strategy From Pres Trump: We Need A Franklin Roosevelt, Today
Please watch our one hour dialogue offering unique analysis and solutions for these tumultuous and dangerous times
Apr 17
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Lawrence Freeman
Presidents Roosevelt and Xi Would Have Agreed on Developing the Global South
April 9, 2026
Apr 9
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Lawrence Freeman
1
West In Worse Crisis Since WW II: An Opportunity For Change?
Watch my hour long discussion analyzing recent developments in the war against Iran, MAGA, and China.
Apr 4
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Lawrence Freeman
2
© 2026 Lawrence Freeman
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